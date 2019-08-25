As this year’s cotton harvest season kicks off, farmers have not only the effects of the trade war to fear but also the flimsy plastic bags that can blow into their fields.
Plastic bags are potentially deadly to livestock like horses and cows, but in a cotton field, small plastic litter can create a costly ripple effect when it’s scooped up by pickers, sent to the cotton gins and woven into textiles.
Plastic contamination is an especially prevalent problem in South Texas.
In 2018, the Corpus Christi Cotton Classing Office received more plastic-contaminated bales than any other classing office in the country.
Plastic contamination can be expensive for farmers, who have to sell contaminated bales for next to nothing, said Jimmy Roppolo, general manager of United Ag Cooperative in El Campo.
More than the individual stakes, plastic contamination can create a regionwide bad reputation in the eyes of buyers. If a textile plant receives a contaminated bale from a region one year, they may go elsewhere in the future or ask for lower prices, Roppolo said.
Nationwide, less than 1% of bales are contaminated with plastic, said Jeff Nunley, executive director of the South Texas Cotton & Grain Association.
“Out of 172,000 (bales), we had only 41 that showed up with plastic in the sample,” Roppolo said.
At the classing office, where United Ag sends its samples to be quality-tested, about 1,400 of the 1.8 million bales it tested last year were contaminated with plastic.
Despite the small number of contaminated bales, Nunley said plastic creates a big hassle for farmers.
“If farmers farm along a highway or roadway, they’ll generally have to go pick that stuff up,” Nunley said.
Last year, Roppolo said, he gave a presentation to farmers about the effects of plastic contamination and how to prevent it. After presenting, Roppolo said, he received numerous texts from farmers who sent him pictures of plastic bags on cotton stalks.
Ben Robles, area director of the Corpus Christi Cotton Classing Office, said the work farmers have to do to control litter makes him glad to be a tester and not a grower.
“I’m glad I’m on this side of the fence,” Robles said. “The growers are bending over backward trying to eliminate the contamination.”
As the farmers struggle to keep their fields litter-free, the government shows no signs of meeting them halfway.
After the Texas Supreme Court struck down Laredo’s plastic bag ban last year, it effectively ended about a dozen similar policies in other Texas municipalities.
In the most recent session of the Texas Legislature, new bag ban legislation was filed but did not receive public hearings.
Roppolo said farmers would be happy to see future efforts attempting to reduce litter.
“Everything’s wrapped in plastic these days,” Roppolo said. “Nobody cares about the environment. They throw trash out of their cars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.