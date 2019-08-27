The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident that occurred at the Refugio County Jail after a woman was arrested on suspicion of improper sexual activity with a person in custody.
Sgt. Nathan Bradley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed that the Rangers’ investigation regarding an incident that occurred at the jail involving Tabatha Leeanne Anderson.
The 24-year-old Refugio woman was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of improper sexual activity with a person in custody and released the same day after posting a $10,000 bail, according to jail records.
Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales said Anderson was not an employee of the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office. How she reportedly had contact with a person in custody was not clear Tuesday night.
Bradley said the Texas Department of Public Safety could not release additional details because the Rangers’ investigation is ongoing.
