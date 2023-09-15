Blotter

  • VICTORIA - A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case. 
  • VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 13 on warrants charging her with theft of property between $750-$2,500 and Class C misdemeanor.
  •  VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 13 on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
  • VICTORIA - A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
  •  VICTORIA -A 34-year-old Victoria man by officer Sept. 13 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
  •  VICTORIA -A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 13  on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case and two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
  •  VICTORIA - A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with fugitive from justice.
  • VICTORIA - A 27-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies Sept. 13 on three warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanor and two cases of theft of property between $100-$750.
  •  VICTORIA - A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 14 on a warrant charging him with Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 15 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a resisting arrest search or transport case. 
  • VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 14 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an evading arrest or detention case. 
  •  VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of assaulting a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation.
  • VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 14 on four warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, on suspicion of three Class C misdemeanors and on a capias pro fine charging him with Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 14 on a warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
  • VICTORIA - A 43-year-old Cuero man by deputies Sept. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
  • VICTORIA -A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 14  on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an obstructing highway or passageway case.
  • VICTORIA - A 62-year-old Ponte Verda Beach, Florida  woman by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 present.
  • VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
  • VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate.

