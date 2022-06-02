The South Texas Woodturners will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at 906 Havana St. in Victoria.
Anyone interested in wood turning is welcome to come and learn the beauty of working with different woods. For more information contact Ray Moreno at 361-649-9034, Pat Whelan at 281-773-6347 or Curtis Kerth at 361-676-6076.
The group meets at 10 a.m., on the first Saturday of each month.
