Clinton Wooldridge, 56, of Edna, is seeking the office of County Constable, Precinct 1 to extend the life of his career of service to Jackson County.
He is the chief of the Edna Police Department.
His opponent for the open seat in the Republican primary election is Joel Price.
The seat is being vacated by J.W. "Cisco" Marek. At the end of 2020 when he retires, Marek will have served for 24 years, or six terms.
"The retiring constable has done a great job," Wooldridge said. "I dare not say I'd do a better job than him, but I will do my best."
Wooldridge wants to extend the life of his career of service.
"I have a friend who switched from the sheriff's office to constable in another precinct because the stress level is much lower, and healthwise, he could do that job for many more years than the job he was doing," Wooldridge said. "So I'm seeking office to extend my work career, too. There's a lot of stress in my job and less in the constable position."
Furthermore, as police chief, Wooldridge said he often is buried under responsibilities that keep him from doing what he likes to do most — directly helping people.
"I care about people, and I don't get to work with them one-on-one as much as I would like," Wooldridge said.
If elected, Wooldridge wants to help in areas where the sheriff's department does not have adequate manpower, such as traffic enforcement in more rural areas of the precinct.
for more information, contact Wooldridge at cwooldridge563@gmail.com.
