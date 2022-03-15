Lane closure is expected beginning Monday as Farm-to-Market Road 1593 near Lolita is widened and resurfaced.
The work will be from Walnut Street in Lolita to 0.52 of a mile north of the Calhoun County line.
The contractor Hunter Industries will be using daily lane closures to resurface the roadway with hotmix. Once resurfacing is complete, the contractor will work on the widening portion of the project near Gate 8 at Formosa. This widening will allow for turn lanes and a traffic signal at Gate 8, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Hunter Industries, of San Marcos, was awarded the contract with a bid of $4,530,158.95.
The construction timeline is about seven months, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays.
