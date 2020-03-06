World Renew, a faith-based disaster relief nonprofit headquartered in Michigan, conducted a “Last Nail Ceremony” on Friday at a Port Lavaca house damaged during Hurricane Harvey.
A team of 13 volunteers that rotate every three weeks worked for eight weeks to extensively remodel the house owned by Georgetta Boykin. They fitted the house with new drywall, flooring and ceiling board as well as a new kitchen and bathroom.
“When World Renew works that much, it’s a big job worthy of putting in one last nail and hanging a wreath with a special meaning,” said Bonnie Vanderveen, onsite manager for World Renew.
The house was blessed and a litany was recited. “Amazing Grace” was played on bagpipes, and a moment of silence was observed for those who could not be at the ceremony. A quilt made by a World Renew team member and a Bible were presented to Boykin. The ceremony ended with a benediction. Coming from a Native American background, Boykin also played a Native American spirit song.
Since January, three World Renew teams have worked on seven houses. The third team in the area is working on three houses in Port Lavaca and one in Victoria. They start a new job on Monday.
World Renew has transformed five classrooms at Trinity Lutheran Church in Victoria into 10 bedrooms for its volunteers who travel to the Crossroads to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. The average age of the volunteers is 69, so most of them are retired. Some have construction trade experience while others worked as lawyers, teachers and farmers, among other vocations.
“We learn as we go along. We’re gray-haired people … but we do a nice job,” Vanderveen said. “We are not as fast as someone who does it every day at 25 years old, but we get the job done. While other retirees are on a beach in Florida, this is what we do."
