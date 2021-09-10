Beginning Sept. 28, the Palacios Area Historical Association will present “Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas in World War II.”
The exhibition was created by the School of Journalism and Center for Mexican American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin and produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, according to a news release
The exhibition will be on display at the City by the Sea Museum, 401 Commerce St. in Palacios.
Through images and stories, this 12-panel exhibition provides a historical overview of U.S. Latino participation in World War II. In addition to photographs from the project's archives, “Images of Valor” incorporates contemporary photographs of men and women of the WWII generation by photojournalist Valentino Mauricio. The exhibition focuses on individual stories that reveal larger themes such as citizenship and civil rights. It also features excerpts from the more than 500 oral history interviews that were part of the project.
The exhibition will be open to the public through Oct. 22. For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact Katie Hutto, museum coordinator, at 361-972-1148.
Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, please visit Humanities Texas online at www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.