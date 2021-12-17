An annual gathering to lay wreaths for National Wreaths Across America Day at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria was canceled for Saturday.
Stephanie Higdon, chair of National Wreaths Across America, said the ceremony was canceled because the 171 wreaths sponsored for the event did not meet quality standards.
Higdon said all 171 sponsors will be refunded.
Wreaths Across America takes place each December when wreath-laying ceremonies are coordinated at Arlington National Cemetery and 1,600 additional locations in all of the U.S. states, according to its website.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars District 24 and its auxiliary sponsored the event.
