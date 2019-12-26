A 10-year-old boy died in a rollover all-terrain vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Two boys were riding the ATV on private property near County Road 308, which is about 5 miles outside Edna, and rolled the vehicle about 1 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback said.
“It (a rollover) is just about 100% of every ATV accident we work out here in the county,” he said.
The two boys were riding the ATV with the 10-year-old on the back.
The 10-year-old died at the scene, and the older boy was transported to DeTar Hospital Navarro with non-life threatening injuries, Louderback said.
The sheriff did not know the age of the older boy, but he said he thinks the two were related.
