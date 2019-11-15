A 23-year-old Inez man was killed early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Old Highway Road, about 8 1/2 miles northeast of Victoria.
John Michael Hammack was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Miller, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Hammack was traveling southwest in a 2007 Ford Mustang about 3:40 a.m. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road for unknown reasons, San Miguel said. Hammack over corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to go into a side skid and strike a utility pole.
The vehicle continued through that pole before rolling onto its right side and striking a tree that it came to rest against, he said.
The driver was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.
The Department of Public Safety, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria Fire Department and Victoria EMS responded to the crash, which is still under investigation by state troopers.
