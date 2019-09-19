A 12-year-old student at a Shiner Catholic school was arrested and charged Thursday with making a terroristic threat, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Shiner Police Department.
The student is accused of making a verbal threat to two other students on Wednesday on the school campus. Acting on preliminary information, school officials expelled the student who made the threat, but the investigation continued Thursday morning after Shiner officials spoke to other students who witnessed the threat, according to the news release.
The suspect nor his family live in Shiner, the news release said. He was was transferred to the Juvenile Detention Center in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.