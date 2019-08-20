A 17-year-old Victoria man was taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro on Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in the Sonic Drive-In drive-thru at 8707 N. Navarro St.
Amanda Constancio, a 32-year-old Victoria woman, was pulling through the drive-thru in a white Chevrolet Silverado when she accidentally ran over the man as he bent down to pick up money he had dropped, said Officer Abraham Ruiz, of the Victoria Police Department.
“He laid out straight so that he didn’t take any further injuries but ended up having one injury to his right arm,” he said.
Ruiz declined to release the 17-year-old’s identity because of his age.
Victoria police responded to the auto-pedestrian wreck about 7:20 p.m. No citations were issued after the accident, which occurred at a slow speed and is still under investigation, Ruiz said.
