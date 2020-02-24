An 18-year-old Victoria West High School student was tased by a school resource officer Monday afternoon after he assaulted an officer with a vehicle and resisted arrest, authorities said.
The officer tried to take Noel Isaah Delagarza into custody after students and staff observed the student burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot about 1:50 p.m., according to a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The student had been suspended earlier in the day, according to a Victoria school district news release.
The student assaulted the officer with a motor vehicle, which prompted the officer to point his on-duty weapon at him, sheriff’s officials said. Delagarza then reversed and struck another vehicle.
He resisted arrest when additional deputies arrived, leading the deputy to use a Taser, according to the news release.
After continued resistance, Delagarza was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault of a public servant and resisting arrest.
No other students were involved or in danger, but the campus was placed on a short-term lockdown during the incident and the corresponding investigation, officials said.
As of Monday afternoon, Delagarza remained in custody at the Victoria County Jail. His bond was not set as of 3:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.