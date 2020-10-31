Why do we need to test for heartworms yearly?
This is a common question in veterinary practices. Clients often think it is just a way for veterinarians to make money.
The fact is, yearly heartworm testing is gold standard medicine. The American Heartworm Association recommends that all dogs be tested for heartworms every 12 months.
Some preventive medications can be harmful or even fatal to a dog that has an adult heartworm infection.
It is very important that all dogs be tested before starting a preventive program and each year while on heartworm prevention to ensure that the medication is effective and that there has been no lapse in treatment.
Canine heartworm infection is very widespread throughout the United States, however, the Gulf Coast has the highest incidence of infection because of our abundant mosquito population.
Unfortunately, we see mosquitoes year-round.
Heartworms are unlike other worms that you may think of in your pet. These worms circulate in the infected animal’s bloodstream in the immature stage where they can be sucked up by feeding mosquitoes.
Once the mosquito has sucked up infected blood it can bite a new host and transfer the immature worms into the new host’s bloodstream.
If a dog or cat is on preventative and is bitten by an infected mosquito, the preventative will kill the immature stage of the heartworm.
If the pet is not on a preventative when it is bitten by an infected mosquito, the immature worms will begin to mature into adults.
During the maturation phase, the worms stop circulating in the bloodstream and make the heart their new home. Once in the heart, they can cause muscle weakness and the heart valves to work insufficiently.
The adult/mature worms are then possibly able to mate and make more immature heartworms to circulate in the bloodstream. A mosquito comes along, acquires immature heartworms, and then the cycle continues.
Keeping your pet on heartworm preventative is a must in South Texas and it should be started in pets at 12 weeks of age.
Even if your pet never ever goes outside they should still be on a preventative. Mosquitoes can make their way inside our cars, homes and businesses without any problem.
Once a pet that is not on preventative is bitten by an infected mosquito, a positive test result can be seen in five to seven months. Pets with an early infection may present with no changes in behavior and show no clinical signs.
Dogs with mild to moderate heartworm disease may have a cough and exercise intolerance. Severe infection can lead to heart failure, fluid accumulation in the abdomen, temporary loss of consciousness, difficulty breathing and even death.
There are a wide variety of products available, some that prevent only heartworms, while others kill fleas and internal parasites.
It is very important that heartworm prevention be given year-round.
