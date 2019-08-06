The YMCA of the Golden Crescent is working with YMCA of the USA to conduct a community needs assessment.
Based on this assessment, the YMCA will design and deliver new programs and services that address critical issues in the areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To design services focused on the community, needs beyond those of current program participants and facility users must be assessed, according to a news release from the YMCA.
The Community Needs Assessment Online Survey casts a wide net and enables the YMCA to gather significant information from community members as quickly as possible. The survey will be open through Aug. 31.
Responses are not individually tracked and are kept confidential. It should take no more than five minutes to complete the survey. All who complete the survey may enter their email addresses to receive a survey report and be entered in a drawing to win a three-month YMCA membership.
You must be at least 18 years old to complete the survey. Access the survey online at ymcavictoria.org or on facebook @ymcaofthegoldencrescent or @calhouncountyymca.
For more information, visit ymcavictoria.org or contact Aubrey McWilliams at the YMCA of the Golden Crescent 361-575-0511 or amcwilliams@ymcavictoria.org.
