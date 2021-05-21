The Yoakum Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 93rd Annual Tom Tom Festival June 4-5 at the Yoakum City Park, according to a news release.
Cooks from all around will participate in Yoakum’s Annual Tom Tom BBQ and Bean Cook-Off. Plus, there will be unique and interesting arts and crafts booths, food vendors, a petting zoo, catfish tank, dunking booth and sand pits for the children.
The Yoakum Royalty Pageant will be held June 3 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St.
Events scheduled for June 4 include free live music provided by Shiner’s 2nd Wind at the City Park from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. There will be food vendors at the pavilion, as well. For a cover charge of $10, Friday evening will also include entertainment by DJ Latino Mix-Gabriel Espinosa as well as “El Refle” Band at the Yoakum Community Center from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, the Tom-Tom Grand Parade will start at 10 a.m. in downtown Yoakum. There will be registration for the Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show beginning at 10 a.m. with judging at 1 p.m. and the show from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will again be live music at the Pavilion all afternoon with Southpaw from noon to 3 p.m. and DJ Latino Mix-Gabriel Espinosa from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be arts and crafts as well as food vendors from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening’s cover charge of $15 will provide entertainment from the Justin Cooper Band at the Yoakum Community Center from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
There is no entry fee for the city park and coolers will not be allowed. The Tom Tom Festival originated to honor Yoakum’s tomato industry, which was predominant in the area in the late 1920s and early 1930s. This festival is one of the oldest in the region due to the “down-home” style of fun, found only in South Texas. With a craft show, live music, barbeque cookoff, parade, and a whole lot more, this festival draws thousands each year. For more information, contact the Yoakum Area Chamber of Commerce at 361-293-2309 or visit yoakumareachamber.com.
