The Republican Women of Yoakum Area will host a legislative forum on Saturday for the 21 counties that make up Texas Senate District 18, represented by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst.
District members will be working to come up with a plan to address four topics — censorship and cancel culture, illegal immigration, election reform; and state sovereignty, according to a news release from the Republican Women of Yoakum Area.
The event will be at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St. The program starts at 8 a.m., with registration opening at 7:15 a.m.
All 21 county GOP chairs and their precinct chairs are encouraged to attend. Those planning to attend should RSVP at 361-772-1442 or bac@gvec.net.
In the morning, speakers will include Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback, Col. Phil Waldron and State Rep. Jacey Jetton. A panel at 11 a.m. will feature U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, Kolkhorst and State Reps. Ben Leman, Geanie Morrison and Phil Stephenson, according to the news release.
Lunch will be served at 12:30 and breakout work groups will meet at 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., attendees will vote on steps to include in a plan for the district.
The meeting will adjourn at 3 p.m.
