Complete statement from PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria North

“The health and safety of our employees and patients are the absolute top priority and our entire team at PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria North has been supported with fully stocked PPE and onsite safety protocols in accordance with all state and CDC guidelines. As an essential service, our healthcare teams have continued to provide care to our patients while meeting all COVID-19 safety standards, including wearing of required PPE, mandatory screenings, ensuring limited access to facilities, social distancing, strict cleaning and disinfectant schedules and following all notification processes for any identified concerns with COVID-19. While we may not comment on any individual employee health matters or status, we have waived co-pays and deductibles relating to COVID-19 for employees, irrespective of where or when they may have contracted the disease. Any suggestion that our levels of PPE were inadequate is inaccurate and, in fact, we were able to supply the County of Victoria with 30,000 surgical masks for use by residents. With the spread of the virus, including spread in the community, as the CDC has recognized, it is simply not possible to ascertain where an individual contracted COVID-19. PAM remains committed to the health and well being of each of our employees across the country who have selflessly helped patients during this entire crisis.”