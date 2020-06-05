After a two-month battle with COVID-19, a Yoakum grandmother who also was the first pandemic patient to be hospitalized in Victoria County received a devastating setback.
On May 29, physicians amputated the right leg of Lydia Martinez, 76, because of complications stemming from a medicine prescribed to help her battle the new coronavirus, said the woman's daughter, Martha Martinez, 51.
"I can't even find the right words to describe what we are going through," the daughter said Friday.
After receiving a medicine to assist her battle with COVID-19, Lydia Martinez's feet began to turn black because of blood circulation problems, her daughter said.
To prevent the spread of an infection, physicians removed her right leg just below the knee and several toes on her left leg.
Lydia, who does not suffer from comorbidities, her daughter said, also continues to battle COVID-19 after recently testing positive again.
"Mom has already had a long road, and we don't know how much longer it's going to get," Martinez said.
According to DeTar Hospital, Lydia Martinez was the first COVID-19 patient to be hospitalized with the disease in Victoria County.
Since March 30, she has remained hospitalized after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She was one of at least 60 people to catch the virus through outbreaks at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital facilities in Victoria County, Martinez said.
Two other of her family members who were living with Lydia Martinez also came down with the disease. Those family members have recovered.
"That month I was going crazy not knowing if I'm fixing to loose three family members," Martinez said.
On April 2, Victoria County public health officials revealed an outbreak had been discovered among patients and staff at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North.
About three weeks later, officials reported a second outbreak at PAM's southeast long-term care facility.
At least 61 people are thought to have contracted the new coronavirus in connection with those outbreaks, a county official said.
The PAM North outbreak is thought to have infected 41 people, and 17 people are thought to have caught the disease through the out break at PAM Southeast.
Growing up, Lydia Martinez had often spoken to her three daughters about the importance of hard work.
So despite her years, she insisted on working even in her 70s, Martinez said, recalling her mother's advice.
"Girls if you want to have anything in life, you have to work for it," Martinez said about that advice. "No one is going to give you anything in this life. The only thing they will give you is hard time."
While working at PAM's north facility as a housekeeper, Lydia Martinez was provided a disposable mask that she was forced to use for two weeks, her daughter said.
That's why Martinez said she blames PAM for her mother's illness.
"The bottom line is she never would have gotten infected if PAM had protected their employees," Martinez said, adding, "They pretty much sent her into the fire without anything."
PAM officials responded to that criticism in a written statement Friday, saying they had made the safety of patients and employees a top priority.
They also said they had provided sufficient personal protective equipment to employees in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Any suggestion that our levels of PPE were inadequate is inaccurate and, in fact, we were able to supply the County of Victoria with 30,000 surgical masks for use by residents," according to the company's statement. "With the spread of the virus, including spread in the community, as the CDC has recognized, it is simply not possible to ascertain where an individual contracted COVID-19."
Martinez said she also had questions about the necessity to amputate her mother's leg and toes in a large part because she experienced a similar medical complication as a child.
When Martinez was 13, physicians diagnosed her with Ewing's sarcoma, a cancer that forms inside bones and soft tissues, saying she might not live to the age of 14.
After suffering nerve damage in her leg because of that cancer, Martinez's leg began to turn black – just as her mother's would decades later.
And like in her mother's case, physicians wanted to amputate Martinez's leg, she said.
"They told me I was never going to walk," Martinez said.
For about two years as Martinez remained in the hospital, hr mother quit her job so she could be by her daughter's side.
During that time, Lydia Martinez massaged the injured flesh of her daughter's leg, which she attributed to saving it.
In the end, the cancer receded and Martinez was able to keep her life and limb.
"I'm 51 years-old now, and they told me I was not going to see my 14th birthday," Martinez said. "You cannot tell me they could do anything for my mom’s leg. I don't believe it."
DeTar Hospital representatives did not respond to requests for comment about why Lydia Martinez's leg was amputated.
Despite the amputations, Martinez said her mother is recovering well despite being placed on a feeding tube, losing significant weight and sometimes acting confused.
In recent days, Martinez said her mother has started speaking in the present tense about her father who died about 20 years ago.
Apart from those difficulties, Martinez said her mother's indomitable and cheerful spirit has remained.
While her family considers long term changes such as wheelchair ramps at her home, Martinez thinks her mother will, in the end, get the better of her medical issues.
After all, Lydia Martinez has never been one to quit, no matter how hard the future may seem, her daughter said.
"Mom is a fighter," Martinez said. "She doesn't know how to give up."
Lavaca County
Another Lavaca County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday.
The patient, a resident of Shiner is believed to have contracted the virus during in-state travel outside of the county, according to a news release from Lavaca County Emergency Management Coordinator Egon Barthels.
State health officials would not confirm the age, gender or any other information about the patient, he said.
As of Friday, the county has had 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, one died and eight have been classified as recovered by the state.
Wharton County
Four more Wharton County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Friday, county officials said.
The infected residents include a Wharton man between the age of 50 and 60, a Hungerford woman between the age of 20 and 30, as well as two El Campo residents whose ages and genders were unavailable.
Officials are unsure how three of those people contracted the virus.
A fourth, unspecified person, is thought to have caught the disease from a family member.
The new confirmed cases bring the county's total number of people infected with the new coronavirus to 73.
Of those, 38 people have recovered. One person has died.
No new recoveries were reported Friday.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|41
|37
|3
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|DeWitt
|18
|15
|1
|Jackson
|19
|16
|1
|Lavaca
|18
|7
|1
|Matagorda
|71
|46
|5
|Refugio
|3
|3
|0
|Victoria
|171
|145
|7
|Wharton
|73
|38
|1
|9-County total
|421
|312
|19
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.
New cases were not reported Friday in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Matagorda and Refugio counties.
