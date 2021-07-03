Just when I think I have seen it or heard it all, something else happens at the clinic that makes me scratch my head (or bang it against the wall). My pastor once said that if a topic starts making you uncomfortable, that means that is likely an area of your life that you need to work on. Well the same goes for pet ownership. As an owner, you committed to being your pet’s caretaker and advocate. There are scenarios that we have seen throughout the years that I would like to see corrected or changed. So here is the hard truth and if you get offended, then you may want to re-evaluate your priorities as a pet owner.
You might be a bad pet owner if…
You tell your veterinarian that the medication that they sent for an ear infection is not working, but the medication that your veterinarian prescribed was sent six months prior. Communication is so important. If medications are not working, call and let your veterinarian know. We do not have crystal balls (though it seems some people think so). We do not know that your pet is not improved if you do not tell us.
You let your pet vomit for a week before you bring your pet in to be seen. Most illnesses are easier to resolve and have a better prognosis the earlier they are caught. In the least, call your veterinarian’s office and seek advice. More importantly, listen to the advice you are given. If they recommend a veterinary visit, then please do so. Your pet’s life may rely on it.
Your pet was attacked by another animal and you wait four days to bring it in.
Bites and wounds can create nasty infections that may lead to sepsis. It is important to get your pet evaluated and on antibiotics before a bad infection sets in.
This can be very painful and potentially fatal. Early intervention is so important.
You opt out of getting your pet heartworm prevention, but ask for a nail trim. Heartworms are the silent killer. They live in your pets heart and are spread by mosquitos. Please budget for heartworm prevention.
You spend the money to do a heartworm test, but do not purchase any heartworm prevention. Heartworm disease is serious business. It will damage your pet’s heart and can be fatal.
Growth and change can be uncomfortable. If you feel like theses scenarios pertain to you, then that means you may need to change the way you prioritize your pet’s veterinary care.
We only want what is best for your pet, and we want you to earn a gold star in pet ownership. Sometimes that may take a little tough love and a lot of communication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.