In many circumstances, we as pet owners unknowingly encourage bad behavior. No pet parent wants to reinforce bad behavior, it just happens. Our lack of proper training, absence of rules for our pet, inability to enforce rules, and reinforcing negative behavior all lead to unwanted behavior. Unfortunately, in some situations a dog may perceive a punishment as positive reinforcement because they got attention.
Pet owners are like parents, there is a natural instinct to want to protect and pacify. In a situation where your dog is misbehaving, such as during restraint for a nail trim, pacifying and praising him is only positively reinforcing bad behavior. It is in our nature to want to comfort them, but they have to learn to be restrained for their safety, as well as yours. The same goes if your dog jumps on you. If you pet him and talk to him, then you are reinforcing the behavior, therefore you cannot get mad when he jumps up on a child or elderly person. The act of positive reinforcement needs to be reserved for good behavior only. In this situation, your pet should be rewarded for calm behavior in order to teach him/her to stop jumping.
Separation anxiety is often unknowingly exacerbated by dog owners. If you give attention to your dog all the time, but then decide to start leaving him in a crate out of the blue then this could create anxiety. If you begin by crate training then you help alleviate that anxiety in the crate. If you respond to needy or anxious behaviors of your dog then you are allowing them to get your attention and reinforce the behavior.
Aggression is another behavior that can be intensified by a pet parent. If your pet begins to show unwanted behavior then it needs to be handled properly. This may mean seeking the professional help of a dog trainer to find the best technique to handle your dog’s behavior. Not every dog will respond to treat-based positive reinforcement and only using physical correction can lead to other behavioral issues. Your dog must learn what he or she can and cannot do, as well as what behavior is acceptable and what is not. You have to learn how to communicate with your dog and handle problems as they arise. Ignoring your pet’s aggression or behavioral issue is going to do nothing but get your pet, you, or someone else injured.
Another detail to consider is the physical aspect. Strong, large dogs need strong owners that are capable and willing to work on training and behavioral issues. As much as you may love the idea of big, strong dog, if you cannot physically handle that dog then you are doing both you and your pet a disservice.
As a pet parent, we don’t want to be the bad guy. We want our pets to love us,but at the same time they need to respect us and mind us. They depend on our guidance, therefore we have to lead them in the right direction.
It is always a great idea to go through an obedience class for you and your dog. This will help teach you how to effectively communicate with you pet. The earlier you start, the better, but it is never too late.
