All kinds of celebrities, fictional and real, showed up in our Halloween Pet Costume Photo Contest this year.
Elvis. Trump. Buzz Light Year. Beauty and the Beast. Granny from “Little Red Riding Hood.”
We also had police and prisoners.
You showed us UPS drivers and a dog who likes to camp.
Waldo, of “Where’s Waldo?” fame, was nowhere to be found, but his dog, Woof, certainly showed up.
We had a bumblebee, a Chihuahua ready for Taco Tuesday and a witch.
A couple of dogs and cats showed up as sharks. (Enter the “Baby Shark” song here.)
Whatever the costume, the result was the same: Cute, cute, cute.
The top three winners, listed here on this page, each won a prize ($200, $100 and $50, respectively) from contest sponsor Uncle Mike’s Home Store.
Now, we are in the middle of our current photo contest: Show us what you are thankful for. It’s that time of year when thankfulness tops the mind. So show us photos of what you are thankful for. Submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto for your chance to win a Jon Hart designer bag from Days Gone Bye!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.