Taking in the sights and sounds of peppy music, cheers from a hotly-contested beach volleyball match and the exclamations of kids navigating an inflatable maze and slide, Natalie Williams felt a feeling of accomplishment.
"It is a great thing to get to help put this on," said Natalie, 13, of Victoria.
As part of a new program started last year by Teens Grounded, Natalie and 11 other kids helped shape the fourth annual Hope Fest, a free event for young people to come enjoy a day in the sun Saturday at Riverside Park in Victoria.
Teens Grounded, a Victoria charity organization, seeks to build healthy relationships between local youth and the community to mold good, prayerful adults, said Jodi Sandoval, the organization's founder.
Splitting kids between her and her husband, Sandoval said the groups meet bi-weekly to discuss different topics, including self-worth, servanthood, community service, advocacy and discipleship.
"Young people need to value themselves," she said, recounting founding the organization in 2017 after seeing an uptick in teen suicides. "That is our aim."
In addition to helping organize Hope Fest, the group has pursued other avenues to provide for the community, including a recent burger cookout for homeless residents at Christ's Kitchen, a soup kitchen in Victoria.
Trish Hastings, the kitchen's executive director, said the kids did a great job helping out.
"They prepared everything and provided a great meal for everyone, and I barely had to do anything," she said. "It was wonderful."
Natalie, who volunteered at the kitchen that day, said she was thankful for the opportunity.
"My favorite part about the program is all of the different perspectives I get to see," she said.
That, Debbie Ramirez, a board member for Teens Grounded, said, is what the program is designed to do.
"Getting these kids into the community to help and meet new people is why we do this," she said. "These kids are just phenomenal."
The organization currently is accepting applicants for the youth leadership building program, which begins Sept. 5. The program, which is free, serves sixth to twelfth graders. For more information, visit teensgrounded.com/youth-leadership-program
