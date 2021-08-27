it is time for youth sports from peewee football to youth basketball and soccer to junior cheerleading all the way up to Friday night lights of high school football.
For the Advocate's newest reader-contributed photo contest we are looking for photos of your children playing youth sports.
Send us photos with a description of who is playing the sport to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto for a chance to win two Cinemark movie tickets. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Oct. 1.
