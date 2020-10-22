On Oct. 11, Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley in Victoria celebrated Pastor Appreciation Month with a congregational group picture “Thank You, Pastor” yard art on the church’s lawn. The church’s pastor is the Rev. Jonathan Meyer.
Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley celebrates Pastor Appreciation Month
