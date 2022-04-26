Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley hosting blood drive May 1

advocate staff report
The Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley, 12183 Farm-to-Market Road 236, will be hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 in the parking lot.
South Texas Blood & Tissue encourage sign-ups by visiting www.southtexasblood.org but walk-ins are welcome. All donors will receive a $10 H-E-B gift card. For more information contact Seda Weaver 361-578-5447.
The need for blood donors is urgent. Donor need to be at least 16 years old, weighing at least 120 pounds (with a parental consent form) or at least 17 years old weighing 110 pounds and in good general health can donate blood. Donors must present photo ID, last four digits of their Social Security number and their birth date. Sign up to live, to love, to share. For more information, call 361-578-5447.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.