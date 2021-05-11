The women of Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley LWML met at 7 p.m. April 27 in the church educational building.
President Denise Afflerbach called the meeting to order. Secretary Bettye Pribyl read roll call and the minutes. Gloria Buchhorn from Rebecca Ruth Circle gave the devotion. Bea Fuchs gave the treasurer’s report.
Karen Wood, leader of servant resources, introduced the speaker, Heather Gonzales, wildland urban interface specialist I. Also attending from the Wildland Department were Chris Wood, regional coordinator from Beeville, and Roel Esparza, fire coordinator of Victoria County.
Gonzales’ program, “Living in the Wildland Urban Interface,” explained 74% of wildfires occur within one mile of a community, and 86% occur within two miles of a home. She further reported that nine out of 10 fires are caused by people with the number one cause being the burning of debris. She provided guidelines on burning of a brush pile — alert local fire department beforehand, have a water source nearby and allow 10 feet of clearance around the fire.
Gonzales reviewed safety guidelines for prescribed burns, how to create firebreaks around your home and property and the importance of keeping lawns “lean, clean and green.”
Committees reported on upcoming projects including honoring confirmands and graduates, providing Ladles of Love meals for sick or homebound, and collecting food items for VCAM. The next LWML meeting will be July 27 with a program, “Angels Among Us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.