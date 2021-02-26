The quarterly meeting of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of Zion Lutheran Church Mission Valley was called to order by President Denise Afflerbach at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Education Building.
Sheron Alex introduced speaker Lana Webel, a registered nurse and quality regulatory management coordinator for DeTar Healthcare System.
Webel gave an overview of the COVID-19 virus including symptoms, treatments, testing, prevention and long-term side effects for those who have had the virus. She also discussed the various vaccines available and how the vaccines help develop antibodies in those who are vaccinated. Webel provided contact information for community vaccination clinics.
After the presentation, league members held their business meeting and discussed upcoming projects. The next meeting will be April 27 with a program on “Prevention of Wildfires in Rural Areas” by Heather Gonzales, wildland urban interface specialist.
