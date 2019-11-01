The Texas Zoo is raising money for a new aviary after it received almost 400 parakeets from the Corpus Christi Animal Control on Wednesday.
The Corpus Christi Animal Control seized the birds and 10 rabbits from a pet store in Corpus Christi that was raided because of the conditions of the animals.
The animals will be under quarantine for at least a month while veterinarians conduct medical tests, said Jay Brooks Jensen, the zoo's wildlife curator.
Jensen said the zoo's goal is to build a separate, interactive aviary for the birds where visitors can interact with the animals up close.
The zoo needs $4,000 to build the aviary for the flock of 360 birds, according to the news release.
Although it's a challenge to take on new animals to care for, Jensen said, it's part of a normal day at the Texas Zoo.
"We're always rescuing something," he said. "I feel like a fireman some days."
