State transportation officials will turn on the much-anticipated traffic signal at Houston Highway and Azalea Street on Tuesday, officials said in a news release.

A crosswalk and stop bars also will be installed on Tuesday. The signal's yellow lights began flashing last week.

Some 21,000 vehicles travel across the intersection daily, and Azalea will face an exit from the H-E-B parking lot across Houston Highway.

The intersection is the scene of numerous car vs. pedestrian crashes as residents of Azalea and other streets in the neighborhood rush to cross Houston Highway to shop at the megastore.

Numerous safety measures were proposed by city officials and punted down the road, leaving the state as the only agency to take action.

The total contract for the work amounts to $238,958, the state said.