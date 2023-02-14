The beloved Texas-themed steak restaurant chain LongHorn Steakhouse plans to open a new location in Victoria.
LongHorn Steakhouse is setting its sights on a parcel near Red Lobster on Zac Lentz Parkway, according to a city of Victoria news release issued Tuesday.
City Manager Jesus Garza said in an interview with the Advocate he was not sure when the restaurant would open, but was told construction will start in April, possibly earlier.
Hull Property Group, the developer which owns the Victoria Mall and the land which nearby restaurants sit on, selected LongHorn to be the tenant of the property on the city's north side.
“Recruiting new businesses and encouraging development is an important part of growing Victoria’s economy,” Victoria Main Street Program Director Danielle Williams said in a news release. “Providing residents with local dining options helps to keep local money local and creates new sources of tax revenue, which can help fund Victoria’s projects and promote economic health.”
Garza said the presence of a nationwide restaurant chain should boost efforts to keep Victoria residents in town when they go out to shop and dine.
"We know that having more sit-down, family restaurants is a big contributor to growth in Victoria," Garza said.
After the Sears location at the Victoria Mall closed in January 2019, Garza said the city looked for businesses who could improve the overall experience in the area around where Navarro Street and Zac Lentz Parkway intersect.
"We wanted to enhance the appeal because it's an area of focus for us," Garza said. "Having LongHorn in the area is a huge deal. I can't deny that."
Currently, the nearest LongHorn Steakhouse to Victoria is located about 100 miles away in Corpus Christi.
Hull Property Group and the the city of Victoria agreed to a sales tax rebate agreement as part of the process to bring LongHorn Steakhouse to the area. The same agreement was used to bring Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply to the space Sears formerly occupied inside the mall.