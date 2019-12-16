Edward "Butch" Graveson, a 70-year-old Port Alto resident, is running for Calhoun County commissioner, Precinct 3, with the goal of fixing problems he has watched emerge in his community during the last few years.
The 70-year-old retiree said he decided to run for office with encouragement from his neighbors, who are concerned about infrastructure issues, including inadequate drainage that causes street flooding and roads that may not be equipped to handle increasing traffic.
"We're having a big influx of people, which is not an issue," Graveson said. "We accept people coming in, and we accept them as our neighbors; however, we need to sit and review our infrastructure to see if it can support the rate of people and traffic coming in. And we also need to look at mosquito control. They have not been doing it like they should for the last three or so years now. This is a health issue that needs to be addressed as soon as possible."
Graveson has more than 40 years of civil construction experience, including concrete work, road ditches, new construction, repairs and management. Prior to his career in construction, he served in the military during the Vietnam War.
"I am now retired, which allows me to dedicate my full time to Precinct 3," he said. "I also talk to people. I am very open. I don't meet a stranger walking down the street, and (I) want to address people's concerns."
Graveson is running against incumbent Clyde Syma, Wesley Abraham and Joel Behrens on the Republican ticket in the March 3 primary.
For more information about Graveson and his platform, contact him at 361-571-5393 or skeeter@laward.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.