The Victoria County Commissioners Court appointed Lori Paige Foster as the county treasurer Monday morning, replacing late treasurer Sean Kennedy, who died July 6.
“I’m very excited to begin,” Foster said.
The commissioners gave Foster the oath of office during the meeting. Foster has been placed on the November ballot for the position by the Victoria County Republican Party. Previously, Victoria County GOP Chairman Bill Pozzi said he and the executive committee had interviewed six candidates for the position, and Foster was the favorite. Foster worked in Kennedy’s office for almost four years before his death.
The commissioners court appointed Foster to fill Kennedy’s unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022. She will run for the position of treasurer in November. She is running unopposed.
“I’d like to think they were delighted to appoint me,” Foster said.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the commissioners court was very eager to welcome Foster to the role of treasurer.
“We’re glad to have Paige on board,” Zeller said. “It’s significant responsibility and significant trust.”
After the death of Kennedy, the treasurer’s office was headed by Chief Deputy Rachel Deaton until Monday. Kennedy, 65, had worked for Victoria County since Feb. 16, 1998, and had served as the county’s treasurer since Jan. 1, 2007. County Chief of Staff Giani Cantu said Kennedy fell ill over the Fourth of July weekend and had to go to the hospital where he died.
As treasurer, Kennedy helped oversee some $100 million in county funds in various accounts, while also supervising investments for the county and managing the payroll for hundreds of county employees. The county treasurer often acts as the chief liaison between the county and all depository banks. In this capacity, the treasurer maintains records of all deposits and withdrawals and reconciles all bank statements, assuring their accuracy and the safety of county money.
The county treasurer is the chief custodian of county finance and is charged with the safekeeping and investing of county funds. This includes the maintenance and reconciliation of all checking accounts under the care of the county treasurer and the disbursement of funds.
Foster said she must complete some courses. The first of those courses, which will deal with investment, is in December. A county treasurer must successfully complete an introductory course of instruction in the performance of the duties of county treasurer. After completion of the first year in office, Foster must successfully complete at least 20 hours of continuing education yearly on the performance of the duties of county treasurer.
A county treasurer oversees the collection of funds that come into the county. In addition to collecting monies, the treasurer is responsible for sending out bills, depositing funds received, performing audits and keeping the county’s funds safe. Money comes to counties from sales taxes from merchants and property taxes from homeowners and businesses. Some funds that counties receive are paid to specific county departments, such as driver license fees paid to the Department of Motor Vehicles or property taxes paid to the tax assessor’s office.
