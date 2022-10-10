A potential storm system forming over the Gulf this week may not reach the Crossroads.
A trough producing disorganized rain showers and thunderstorms has a 20% of forming over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, according to a National Weather Service news release issued Monday.
“At this time, direct impacts to South Texas are not anticipated,” according to the National Weather Service. “Residents and visitors to South Texas should continue to clearly monitor the forecast and stay alert to any changes.”
Juan Pena, a meteorologist with NWS Corpus Christi, said the low pressure trough could influence increased moisture levels in the Crossroads Wednesday, meaning rain showers could appear at times.
“There is a 20% to 30% chance of rain on Wednesday,” Pena said.
Crossroads residents can expect another break in the pattern of hot and dry weather Thursday, as well, Pena said, as a cold front will pass through.