PALACIOS — A small group trying to save the historic Luther Hotel can continue their fight, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Probate Judge Polly Spencer determined the Palacios Preservation Association has legal standing to fight a sale of the hotel, where President Lyndon Johnson and celebrities once stayed, that would lead to its demolition.
The judge also ruled a hearing already scheduled for June 22 would go forward.
The estate of Harold Jack Findley, which agreed to sell the hotel to a nonprofit foundation looking to have it razed, was challenged by the preservation group.
At least one alternative buyer has stepped up with an offer larger than the one accepted from the Corpus Christi-based Ed Rachal Foundation. The Rachal group’s $1.4 million offer came with the stipulation that Findley’s estate demolish it first.
The hotel is a Texas Historical Landmark.
