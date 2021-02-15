Madison Lake has been accepted into the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine starting in the fall semester.
Lake, a Victoria East graduate, twice qualified for the UIL State golf tournament and competed in rodeo. She has been attending Texas A&M Kingsville on scholarship where she has continued her golf career and was named to the Ladies Golf All-Decade team.
She will graduate from Kingsville this spring.
