The readers of Living Magazine have once again named the University of Houston-Victoria as Best College/University in Katy/Fulshear for the second year in a row.
Readers in the Katy and Fulshear area nominated UHV this summer for the magazine’s annual “Best of” Readers’ Choice awards. The university will be featured on a list of other winners in the August issue of Living Magazine. Readers cast votes by writing in UHV on the online ballots this past spring.
“It is an honor to once again receive this recognition from the Katy and Fulshear communities,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “UHV is proud to be a part of the greater West Houston community, and we look forward to serving the area for years to come.”
The University of Houston-Victoria at Katy opened in August 2016 and moved in 2019 to its new instructional site at 22400 Grand Circle Blvd. The site offers more than 50 programs, including 25 undergraduate and graduate degrees and concentrations. In addition to the towns of Katy and Fulshear, several cities are within 30 minutes from the UHV Katy instructional site, said Karla DeCuir, senior director of enrollment management and external affairs at UHV Katy.
“We are very excited that the Katy and Fulshear communities and Living Magazine have recognized UHV once again,” DeCuir said. “We are proud to be recognized as a provider of education in greater West Houston, an area that is growing quickly. Higher education offers people the opportunity to improve themselves and their careers, and it is necessary that an institution, such as UHV, has a location nearby to provide that opportunity.”
UHV has developed several partnerships in the Katy area to promote higher education, including community colleges such as Lone Star College and Wharton County Junior College to help students who want to transfer to a four-year university and save money. The university also works with the Katy Independent School District and Houston Community College to help build pathways to college for students, from the time the students are freshmen in high school, to completing an associate’s degree, until the students graduate with a bachelor’s degree from UHV.
The university has partnerships with organizations such as the Katy Area Economic Development Council, which focuses on the growth of the Katy area and helped facilitate the new partnership between UHV and Geico to help Geico employees complete a business degree. UHV also has partnerships with the Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Houston West Chamber of Commerce and the West Houston Association.
“We want to make sure the people in the Katy and Fulshear area have the skills they need for their careers and companies,” DeCuir said. “People in the community recognize UHV and the opportunities the university brings to the area. We are extremely proud to be a part of the community.”
For more information about UHV Katy, contact 281-396-3700 or uhvkaty@uhv.edu.
