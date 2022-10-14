The majority of new voters registered in Victoria County since the 2020 elections are women, according to an analysis of Victoria County Election Administration data.
In total, 17,547 people have registered to vote in the county since the 2020 registration deadline, meaning the electorate for the 2022 midterm elections will be larger than for the presidential election two years ago.
That includes people who had not been registered to vote before and those who had been registered in a different state or county and since moved to Victoria.
Of course, there’s no guarantee that all of those new registered voters will actually cast a vote, and turnout for midterm elections is usually less than presidential years. For example, about 60% of eligible Texans cast a ballot in the 2020 general election, compared to about 45% in 2018, according to the U.S. Elections Project.
Voter registration forms in Texas collect registrants' age, address and optionally their gender, which provide a useful but limited picture of the electorate’s demographics.
There were 56,449 registered voters in the county as of Wednesday, and 52.1% of those voters identified themselves as female on their registration form, compared to 46% male. Those totals don’t add up to 100% because some registrants chose to not fill out the gender section on the form.
The gender breakdown of new voters is slightly more male, at 51.9% female versus 47.6% male.
That trend is marginally reversed over the last few months since June 24, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing the Texas government to make performing an abortion a felony.
Since then, 53.6% of new registrants are female, compared to 45.9% male. Only 2,983 people have registered since June 24, about 5% of the total electorate.
One of those new Victoria County women voters is Adelnida Saldaña, who changed her registration to Victoria County on Tuesday after moving to Victoria earlier in the year.
Saldaña said voting was important for her, and that she didn’t agree with a lot of the things happening in the U.S., particularly around gun safety.
“I was raised to speak my mind,” she said.
In previous elections, Texas women have generally been more likely to vote for Democratic candidates than Republicans, according to exit poll data. Polls of Texas voters taken earlier in October by Marist College and Civiqs suggest a similar trend in the 2022 gubernatorial election.
Woodrow Wilson Wagner, chair of the Victoria County Democratic Party, said he thinks high turnout among women fueled by the decision to overturn Roe could be key for Democratic candidates like gubernatorial challenger Beto O'Rourke.
On the Republican side, GOP County Chair Bill Pozzi said he sees a lot of excitement about the 2022 elections, which he predicts will help Republicans because of inflation and dissatisfaction with the Biden administration.
"I've never seen such interest in an election my entire life," he said.
While the gender breakdown of new voters is similar to the electorate at large, their age tells a different story.
Only 9.8% of the total electorate is under 24 years old, compared to 16.5% of new registrants since 2020.
The youngest eligible voters don’t make up a majority of the new registrants, though — more 25-34, 35-44 and 45-64 year olds registered since the presidential election deadline.
This isn’t necessarily surprising, since Texas voters under 24 had the lowest turnout rate in the 2020 general election, according to the Texas Politics Project.
Younger voters are also more likely to vote Democratic: Only 41% of voters aged 18-34 are planning to vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, according to the Civiqs gubernatorial poll.
However, Wagner warned against banking young voters in Victoria County for the Democratic party.
"We have a number of students with very conservative, very Republican leaning," he said, adding that young voters "doesn't necessarily mean Democratic votes."
The overturning of Roe v. Wade might have made more of a difference in voter registration numbers age-wise than gender-wise — 20.8% of post-Roe registrants are under 24, a percentage more than double their proportion of the total electorate.
Other than political identity, age is one of the largest demographic splits over approval or disapproval of the court’s decision to overturn Roe. 69% of people aged 18-29 disapproved of the decision, compared to 62% of women, according to the Pew Research Center.