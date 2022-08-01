School is out. Kids are home. It’s hotter than hot. Since we have the family together, how do we create memorable moments that will be encapsulated for a lifetime? Well, you need to make each experience EPIC. Focus on Elevation, Pride, Insight and Connection, and these summer nights will live on in your stories for decades to come.
When creating a moment that is both memorable and meaningful, increase elevation by boosting sensory appeal, raising the stakes and breaking the script. Take command and create events that will enlighten your audience’s five senses and help them create new narratives. This elevation will take experiences to higher levels and positive feelings. For example, offer a gift to every new person you meet to show them how we treat royalty.
When utilizing pride, recognize others, multiply milestones and stretch for insight. It is vital that we recognize our people for their works and welcome them to our tribes with loving kindness. Celebrate achievements with milestones at levels that will boost morale and connection. Commemorate monthaversaries with your partner to celebrate the first kiss, the first date and other important milestones.
Insight will help defining moments by tripping over the truth and stretching for insight. We need to rewire how we see the world so we can understand diverse perspectives and achieve clarity. These “aha moments” that usually occur by chance and in the moment bring us both depth and height. Seeking to understand instead of seeking to be understood will bring deeply entrenched insights to build connection with others.
Finally, when we build powerful moments with connection, we create shared meaning, deepen our ties and make moments matter. By emphasizing the importance of relationships, we can strengthen our bonds and remember the people who have influenced us. That’s the power one voice and one impactful moment can have on changing our lives forever. Be that person who takes command and creates a story that heals.
Go out there and create EPIC moments in everything you do. By emphasizing the Elevation, Pride, Insight and Connection, you will impact the world in a positive way, one seed at a time.
