One veteran Olympian was in Victoria on April 30, and he may have left a few future Olympians in his wake.
Dozens of elementary, middle and high school swimmers from Victoria and from farther abroad, attended a clinic taught by Olympian Josh Davis on April 30 at the Victoria Independent School District Aquatic Center.
A University of Texas at Austin alumnus, Davis has some experience being the center of attention. In 1996, he stood in the limelight three times during the Olympic Games in Atlanta, where he won gold medals with the 4x100 and 4x200 freestyle relays and the 4x100 medley relay teams. He took home a pair of silver medals from the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, and has won numerous other competitions.
He may have stood on a few podiums. But on Saturday, his head bobbed above the pool surface, level with dozens of enthusiastic swimmers from across the Coastal Bend, each hanging on his every word.
“I think they got a lot out of it,” said Debi Mease, director of Aquatics for VISD. “Coming from your coach, it’s one thing. Coming from your parents, it’s even another thing. But coming from him — and he’s just so good about how he does it. I saw a big difference in some of my kids just swimming today.”
Davis has spoken to local students before when he gave a motivational speech at Victoria West about 11 years ago. But that was before the Aquatic Center opened, Mease said.
“I mean, we weren’t in the water yet,” Mease said. While she’s taken her varsity swimmers to Davis’s clinics in San Antonio, Mease said she’s been trying to bring the Olympian back to the Crossroads.
Now, one of her swimmers is heading to Oklahoma Christian University, where Davis is the head coach. That connection, and Mease’s efforts to recruit participants from far and wide, facilitated the clinic on April 30.
One attendee, Marcelo Garcia, 12, made the journey from Corpus Christi just to attend. Marcelo said the clinic was fun, and he also learned about some drills for the backstroke.
“He showed me how to breathe better,” said Samir Shamma, 17, who attends Victoria West. “Because I was putting my head up too slowly, and too much.” Shamma swam the 100m freestyle and the 100m breaststroke.
“I really learned a lot about the basics,” said Glory Palmer, 13, of Cade Middle School. “Like technique, that I hadn’t thought about in a while.” Palmer swam the 50m freestyle, the 50m breaststroke and the 100m individual medley.
Out of the water, Davis took an hour to speak to the young swimmers, whom he called “Jedis,” about his journey as an athlete. He began with a story about his first attempts at competitive swimming, after which his coach suggested he pick up another sport. Fortunately, he didn’t listen, and he advised the assembled athletes to always look for the positive side when faced with adversity.
“My young friends, you have that same choice, to choose the positive,” Davis told them. “And I hope you choose the positive, every day of your lives.”
Hearing the Olympic athlete seems to have made an impression.
“I’d like to get to where he is, if I could,” Shamma said. “And I was trying to take in all the information I could get from him.”
Glory Palmer agreed.
“I think I would really enjoy it if I got to that level,” she said. “I don’t know if I will be able to, but I think it’d be really fun to try and get that experience.”
