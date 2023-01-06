A 75-year-old man pleaded guilty on Friday to sexually abusing five children over a 10-year period and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Leonard Ramon Minjarez, 75, of El Paso, faced charges in 2019, 2021 and this year to charges ranging from indecency with child sexual contact to sexual assault of a child to continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14.
Following Minjarez's plea to aggravated sexual assault of a child on Friday, District Judge Elí Garza sentenced him. Minjarez must serve at least half his sentences, according to District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson, meaning he will not be eligible for parole until he turns 90.
After the initial victim came forward in the earlier case in 2018, four other victims made similar allegations. Initial charges in the case were filed in May 2019.
In his January 2021 arrest, Victoria County deputies took him into custody on warrants charging him with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of indecent sexual contact with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child, jail records showed.
Earlier court records show he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated charges in 2000 and 2003.
"As a result, Minjarez faced multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of five children," according to a news release from the district attorney's office. The assaults took place from 2007 to 2017, it said.
Assistant District Attorney Andrea Harvey prosecuted the case and Minjarez was represented by Jerry Clark.