A man who authorities say shot and killed another man during an argument Saturday in Vanderbilt could be indicted on murder this month.
Erubiel Marquez Valdez, 47, shot Roberto Rojas Ramirez, 47, in the abdomen, Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica said. Janica said he does not know yet where either man is from.
Deputies arrested Valdez on the day of the shooting and charged him with aggravated assault. Ramirez was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria for treatment, Janica said.
Later that day, Valdez posted bail and was released shortly before officials were informed Ramirez had died of his wound around 11 p.m.
Janica said Tuesday that a warrant will not be issued for Valdez’s arrest unless a grand jury returns an indictment. Valdez’s case will go before a grand jury “hopefully by the end of this month and face an indictment for murder,” the sheriff said.
Janica said the investigation into the shooting remained active, as of Tuesday.
Both men are believed to be from the Austin area, according to an official at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
