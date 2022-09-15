Victoria police officers arrested Victor Lucio Jr., 20, of Victoria, Wednesday on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a peace officer or a judge case.
Lucio remained jailed Thursday on $50,000 bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and vehicle burglary
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 14 on a warrant charging him with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by marshals Sept. 14 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 14 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion on driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 14 on suspicion of false alarm or report of emergency.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence case, as well as on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Liberty Hill woman by deputies on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in resisting arrest, search or transport and failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information cases, as well as on warrants charging her with two counts of bail jumping or failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Houston man by deputies Sep. 14 on suspicion of violation of Money Services Act and money laundering between $2,500-$30,000.