A man posing as a utilities representative has been approaching electric customers in Yoakum telling them that their bills were overdue and demanding payment, Yoakum City Manager Kevin Coleman said Thursday.
"We've never had someone coming door to door for payment," Coleman said.
Coleman said he had received several phone calls reporting that a Hispanic man was approaching homes and requesting payment to ensure electric service is not interrupted in the event of a rolling blackout. The man was not in uniform nor driving a city vehicle.
"Most of the time it's some kind of phone scam," Coleman said. "It's pretty clear to most people that without identification, they don't represent the city."
Yoakum Police Chief Karl Van Slooten said he sent several police officers out to look for the man, but they were unable to find the culprit. He said Thursday was the only day he had received reports of this.
"No one has filed a complaint yet," Van Slooten said. "If some approaches you, call 911."
Coleman said the individual did not represent the city.
"The City of Yoakum does not make such requests and will not make such requests," Coleman said.
Coleman said if such an individual approached residents to call the Yoakum Police Department at 361-293-5234 immediately with a detailed description of the individual and their most current location.
"I don't know if anyone fell for it," Coleman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.