A Victoria man accused of kidnapping a child days earlier was booked into jail Thursday after being medically cleared at a local hospital.
Juan Manuel Torres, 35, was arrested after assaulting his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping their 1-year-old child Sunday, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Thursday.
Police had been dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue in Victoria where a disturbance was reported.
Police found Torres and the child in the 4300 block of Halsey Street, taking the man into custody after he refused officers' commands not to reach into his waistband, where he had a knife.
Officers used a Taser on Torres because he was resisting arrest, according to the news release.
The child was safely returned to their mother.