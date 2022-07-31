Authorities said they arrested a man in Vanderbilt Saturday after he shot and killed another man during an argument.
On Saturday, Erubiel Marquez Valdez shot Roberto Rojas Ramirez, 47, in the abdomen, Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica said. Janica said he does not know yet where either man resides.
Deputies arrested Valdez and charged him with aggravated assault. Ramirez was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria for treatment, Janica said.
Later, Valdez bonded out and was released shortly before officials were informed that Ramirez had died of his wound around 11 p.m.
Janica said the case will go before a grand jury and a warrant may be issued, charging Valdez with murder.
The Texas Rangers are helping with the investigation, which is ongoing, Janica said.
"We always bring the Texas Rangers in to help with investigations. We have limited resources, but the Texas Rangers bring so many resources in," Janica said. "We might send something to the lab and wait two years for the results, but the Rangers have quick access to labs and such."
Vanderbilt is a small community with about 500 inhabitants in southwest Jackson County. Janica said he would not reveal where the shooting happened because the town "hasn't got but three or four streets" and he needed to protect the integrity of the investigation.
