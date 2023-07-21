A 72-year-old Marble Falls man drowned in West San Antonio Bay Friday afternoon.
The man was believed to have been wade fishing about 9 a.m. Friday with two friends when their boat started to drift after becoming unanchored, said Jake McMahen, Calhoun County Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden.
The man went after the boat and went under the water while the two friends stayed and flagged down another boat to bring them to the boat that drifted, McMahen said. There they found the man in the water and brought him to shore in Austwell.
Emergency services responded, he said, but he was declared dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Wesley J. Hunt.
The man was declared dead at 12:15 p.m., Hunt said. The body was taken to Victoria Mortuary Services and the death is believed to be accidental.
It was still to be determined Friday whether an autopsy will be ordered, he said.
Texas Parks and Wildlife was the primary agency handling the incident since it happened in the water along the county border. Deputies and justices of the peace from Refugio and Calhoun counties responded to the incident once the body was brought ashore.
It is unknown whether next of kin have been notified, Hunt said.