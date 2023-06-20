A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 67-year-old man who was found in Victoria Monday night.
Authorities obtained a warrant charging Alexandro Louis Reyes Jr., 38, with murder while he was held in the county jail on a public intoxication charge, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Tuesday.
Reyes is accused of killing Jesus Sanchez-Nino, 67.
About 7:20 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an area near the 100 block of West Juan Linn Street where a "welfare concern" had been reported, according to police.
Officers located and arrested Reyes on the public intoxication charge "for his safety and the safety of others," police said.
About an hour later, police received a call reporting a man lying in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of East Juan Linn Street.
Officers arrived at the location and found Sanchez-Nino unconscious and not breathing.
Life saving efforts performed on Sanchez-Nino were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.
Authorities then obtained the arrest warrant charging Reyes with murder.
It was unclear Tuesday how police connected Reyes to the death of Sanchez-Nino as well as other details about the case.