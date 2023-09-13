A man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
The Victoria Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 7:22 p.m. at 2000 E. Crestwood Drive, Senior Police Officer David Brogger, department spokesman, said.
After arriving, officers located an unidentified man with a gunshot wound who was later transported to an area hospital with injuries, Brogger said.
Brogger did offer additional details about the man's injuries.
No other information was provided.
“Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200,” he said.