A man was injured Saturday morning when his gas stove exploded at his Victoria County camper home.
About 9:20 a.m., a man suffered flash burns when he ignited his propane cooking stove, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
The explosion, which was not "major," occurred in the 100 block of Ripple Road, about 1 mile south of the unincorporated community of Dacosta.
The man was taken to a local emergency room with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, Fox said.
There was no fire resulting from the explosion, he said.
Additional details were unavailable as of 10:30 a.m. This is a developing story, so check back here for more details.